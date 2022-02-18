LISTEN | Warriors head coach predicts Tristan Stubbs to be future Protea
SA’s eight premier provincial sides have been hard at work in their quest for CSA T20 Challenge glory at host ground St George’s Park since February 7.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Gbets Warriors coach Robin Peterson for his take on what the tournament means to SA cricket.
