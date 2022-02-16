Student testifies he left studies and Joburg after Ntumba killing

A student dropped out of college and moved home to the North West after being shot and injured by police during the fatal student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last year.

Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology (JIET) student Lefa Masiu, 18, was testifying on Tuesday in the South Gauteng High Court during the trial of four police officers accused of shooting and killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during the protest.

Masiu said he was shot while waiting outside the college with his classmates.

“I was done with my classes for the day and was waiting for the bus with a friend going home to Brixton. I saw Wits University students protesting on other streets and they were running, screaming and coming in our direction,” said Masiu.

“When they arrived at our college, they stood in front of us and started talking. Some were wearing red EFF T-shirts. Then a police armoured vehicle came.”