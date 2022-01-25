Buffalo City Metro backs down on bid to tax water tanks

Buffalo City has backed down in the battle of the tanks.

On Monday, the metro announced that privately owned water tanks would be free from taxation.

Buffalo City Metro, responding to a local and national outcry over its apparent attempt to force homeowners to register their private tanks, springs and boreholes and possibly apply a levy, has backed down.

On Monday, BCM spokesperson Sam Ngwenya released a new official statement on the issue, which has previously riled residents who vowed to refuse to co-operate: “The municipality has no intention of charging people and making money out of their water tanks.”

However, BCM still maintained that their 11-year-old bylaw, taken off the shelf, dusted off and issued as a “mandatory” notice in November, still gave them the power to inspect and fine homeowners whose private water harvesting systems were found to be “contaminating” BCM’s water supply system.

Ngwenya said the metro was focusing on residents who have connected their tanks to municipal water supply system.

“[These tanks] need to be inspected by our water inspectors to ensure that there is no contamination of municipal water by untreated rainwater from the tanks. This is a basic control measure.”

He said the bylaw did give BCM the right to issue “fines against those that do not comply”.

Monday’s statement marks a shift in BCM’s language.