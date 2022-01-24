‘This could have been an internal e-mail’ — Mzansi shows no sympathy as Mboweni complains about potholes
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire after he complained about hitting potholes and nearly “losing” his life.
Mboweni said he hit the “dangerous” potholes between Dullstroom and Mashishing, saying they need to be fixed immediately.
“Why do you want to call a conference to discuss the dangerous potholes between Dullstroom and Mashishing? Fix the damn road. Fix it. My car tyres and wheels were destroyed there. I nearly lost my life. Fix the road,” tweeted the former minister.
Why do you want to call a conference to discuss the dangerous potholes between Dullstroom and Lydenburg? Fix the damn road!! Fix it… My car tyres and wheels were destroyed there!! I nearly lost my life. Fix the road.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 22, 2022
His tweet did not land well with social media users who said he had no right to complain as he had worked in government for decades.
They said his experience did not compare to the daily frustrations of ordinary South Africans who have been reporting potholes without any government response.
“I am glad you are feeling the pain South Africans are feeling since the ANC became a governing party. You are also lucky because you nearly lost your life. Many people lost their lives, friends and families because of potholes,” wrote one user.
Another said he should call transport minister Fikile “Mr Fix” Mbalula to ask him to do his job.
“Don’t you have Fixfokol’s number on speed dial? Maybe if you can convince him to get the potholes fixed he can change his name to Fixsomething.”
Don’t tweet, report potholes
Mbalula is no stranger to receiving complaints about potholes around the country. In a media briefing two weeks ago, he said South Africans should stop hurling insults on Twitter and use the correct channels to report potholes.
“You don’t report potholes to close them. All you do is complain and hurl insults on Twitter. There are so many potholes in Joburg. Wherever you see a pothole, report it and they will come and close it, anywhere, throughout the country,” said the minister.
He also attributed the poor response to potholes to corruption.
“Arrest these criminals. Don’t wait. Just arrest them,” he said.
Here’s a glimpse into responses to Mboweni:
I am glad that you are feeling the pain that South Africans are feeling since the ANC became a governing party. You are also lucky because you nearly lose your life. Many people lost their lives, their friends, and families because of these potholes. https://t.co/DfYoqDKsGJ— 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 🇿🇦 (@KETSO_4LIFE) January 23, 2022
You can just call your cadres to order and stop acting weird https://t.co/kuIg7zXqZF— shawty🌻♉ (@Lebogang_Loks) January 24, 2022
You literally have their numbers. You had the power to get this done. You know what just get this man off Twitter https://t.co/tIHlHelA41— Lady Brown (@KellsValentia) January 24, 2022
This could have been an internal email chef. https://t.co/xi1aAypvLx— Kitt's Dad. (@mrcraigharding) January 23, 2022
You mean to tell me today was the first time you’ve ever encountered a pothole in South Africa njengoba usufuna ama conference nje??? You literally sat across the people who could fix them for years and you said nothing. https://t.co/GQvCRjxisd— 🅿️hilasande (@ufeely__) January 23, 2022
When you’re in a position to make change, you side with the institution but when you’re not in that position anymore, you cry change with the people. It’s weird man 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/E8MAZ15h8e— Nobuhle (@Nobuhle_N) January 23, 2022
Just drove on that stretch of road https://t.co/P7elr8IowN tyre has a swelling,ran over a pothole there. https://t.co/hHp8aBYHJw— Mametja Matome Elvis...((mokone)) (@MametjaE) January 23, 2022
Hey @tito_mboweni are you finally starting to understand our frustration? We're tired of potholes and can't even afford pilchards or chicken anymore https://t.co/TyZE0UlUTo— Red Rogue 🇵🇸 #SA4Palestine (@RogueElf70) January 23, 2022
