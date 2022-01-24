Apex court rules Boeremag family can keep their laptops in prison cells

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola and the department of correctional services have failed to convince the Constitutional Court to overturn a 2018 high court ruling granting three sentenced prisoners permission to keep their laptops in their cells for study purposes.

The apex court delivered the verdict on Friday.

The prisoners involved in the court proceedings were Boeremag members Dr Lets Pretorius and his sons doctors Johan and Wilhelm Pretorius.

The ruling comes after Lets Pretorius’ release from prison in 2020 alongside another of his sons, Kobus, who was said to be a bomb manufacturer.