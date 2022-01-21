Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants celebrate
Tears of joy and screams of delight were shared as nervous Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants collected their report cards, signalling the start of their futures.
Tears of joy and screams of delight were shared as nervous Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants collected their report cards, signalling the start of their futures.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.