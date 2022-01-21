AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to visit Zuma in Nkandla this weekend
Zuma's foundation confirmed the visit, saying it “will go down very well in history”.
It seems Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi and Bantu Holomisa may have had a helping hand in setting up AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's meeting with former president Jacob Zuma this weekend.
Dalindyebo is to pay Zuma a visit on Saturday at his Nkandla homestead.
The visit was first hinted at by UDM leader Holomisa.
In a tweet on New Year’s Day, Holomisa told Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, that Dalindyebo was keen to visit Zuma.
Holomisa was reacting to Zuma-Sambudla's post about how 2022 was going to be a significant year, as she turns 40 and her father turns 80.
“Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala [Please share the fountain that you drink out of]. Happy New Year to you and your family.
“Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu [At Dali Mpofu's ceremony] the King of the Thembus, Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo ordered Dali, Manyi and myself to organise a visit to your home. Dali Mpofu and Mzwanele Manyi, siyeza [we are coming]," said Holomisa.
Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala. Happy New Year to you & your family .Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu, on 28/12/21, the King of the Thembus , Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ordered Dali, Manyi & myself to organize a visit to your home @AdvDali_Mpofu @MzwaneleManyi . #Siyeza .— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 1, 2022
Zuma's foundation confirmed the visit, saying it “will go down very well in history [sic]”.
Speaking to City Press, Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, said the purpose of the visit was to see how Zuma was doing after his brief stint in prison last year.
“The king has huge respect for [former] president Zuma and wants to show him love and support during these trying times,” said Ngonyama.
During Zuma's nine-year presidency, Zuma and Dalindyebo had a shaky relationship, with the king at one point implying Zuma had no respect for kings and ministers.
“He flushes people like condoms. Like yesterday. He thinks he can flush kings, he flushes his ministers like condoms,” Dalindyebo said in 2013.
Last year, Zuma-Sambudla hinted at the possibility that Zuma might host more tea parties at his Nkandla homestead.
However, she did not reveal who her father might be sipping the hot beverage with.
“Dad, I have a feeling we will be hosting more Nkandla tea very soon ...” she said.
Public figures and politicians Zuma has hosted at his homestead include former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.
Other guests included EFF leader Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu, members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association and police minister Bheki Cele.
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni last year gifted Zuma with groceries to feed those who visited him.
