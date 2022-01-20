Two men get life behind bars for gang-raping woman

Two Eastern Cape men were sentenced to life behind bars for gang-raping a then 19 year-old woman in Bathurst in April 2018.

Masixole Matiyase, 27, and Sinethemba Mangesi, 28, were arrested alongside a third man who was 17-years- old when the crime was committed and appeared in the High Court in Makhanda on Wednesday for sentencing.

The third man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the now 22-year-old victim was walking home with her 23 year-old boyfriend on April 28 2018, when the three perpetrators took her to a railway line where she was raped at knifepoint by all three men.

“The pre-sentence report stated that the teenager was influenced by his older co-accused and cannot be named as he was a minor at the time,” Ngcakani said.

“The National Prosecuting Authority commends the excellent work done by the investigating officer, the prosecutor, Advocate Hanlie Obermeyer,” Ngcakani said

