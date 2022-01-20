Sisulu apologises for controversial column after being 'admonished' by Ramaphosa, presidency says

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu over her controversial article attacking the judiciary and the constitution.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa met Sisulu earlier this week, and "admonished" her for the piece she authored titled "Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?", published on January 6.

Ramaphosa is said to have specifically scolded Sisulu for her attack on the judiciary, which the acting chief justice Raymond Zondo described as being insulting as he urged for action to be taken against her.

Sisulu wrote in the article: “Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors. They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority.

“The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors."

Sisulu has since, according to a presidency statement on Thursday night, retracted and “conceded that her words were inappropriate”. She also affirmed her "support for the judiciary”.

The presidency quotes Sisulu as having said in her retraction: “I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments.

“I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments. I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism. I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary.”

TimesLIVE