Graphic footage of bakery shootout shown in court

Within minutes, four alleged robbers dead and cop fatally wounded, video evidence reveals

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



It took just less than 15 minutes for four alleged robbers to be killed in a deadly gun battle with police inside a popular bakery in an early morning heist in Gqeberha.



And while the four men lay dead on the floor of Le Bon Bakery in Rose Street, Central, Constable Dwayne Kemp of the Gqeberha Flying Squad lay in the street outside, fighting for his life, after being shot several times...