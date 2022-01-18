Young comedian draws in fans with skit videos

Thousands following Gqeberha teen on social media platforms

By Simtembile Mgidi -

From recording short skits as a momentary escape while preparing for his exams to garnering hundreds of thousands of loyal social media followers, a small-town teenager is making a big impact online.



Pearson High alumni Landile Nkengana, 19, has amassed a loyal following on various social media platforms due to his unique take on various situations in his minute-long TikTok videos...