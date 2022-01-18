SA business chambers reject proposed 20.5% Eskom tariff hike
Consumers should not bear brunt of state graft and mismanagement, says national body
South African business chambers have rejected Eskom’s proposed 20.5% electricity tariff increase for the next financial year, saying it will unfairly saddle consumers with costs triggered by the government’s mismanagement of the energy sector.
Bay businessman David Mertens, of Autocast SA, spoke for the Association of South African Chambers, at a public hearing of the utility’s application hosted by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), saying the authority needed to confront reality and stop hamstringing the economy...
