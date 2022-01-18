Nelson Mandela Bay mayor visits Isuzu Motors plant

By Herald Reporter -

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson visited Isuzu Motors SA’s manufacturing plant to preview the R1.2bn investment that will see the new-generation Isuzu D-MAX and truck upgrades launched in 2022.



New production lines have been constructed in the past two years to ready the facilities for the construction of the brand-new Isuzu light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles. ..