Le Bon Bakery attack trial starts on Wednesday

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



The four men who died during a bloody bakery robbery in Gqeberha in which a police officer was also killed have been identified, and a fifth suspect who escaped after the gunfight has been arrested.



The 25-year-old Algoa Park man, who was one of the men allegedly involved in the shootout with police at the Le Bon Bakery, appeared briefly in the high court on Monday, almost three years to the day of the incident. ..