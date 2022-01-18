Paul Mashatile to hold the fort in ANC SG office until Jessie Duarte recovers

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has been given the responsibility of overseeing the functioning of the ANC secretary-general office while acting SG Jessie Duarte is on sick leave.

This was announced by Luthuli House on Tuesday after a meeting of its national working committee (NWC) on Monday.

Duarte left the office without a head when she was medically advised to take sick leave in November.

The ANC has wished her a speedy recovery and said Duarte was advised to limit her interaction to family until given the green light to go back to work.

“The ANC NWC, at its regular session on Monday, reiterated its best wishes for a speedy recovery to DSG comrade Jessie Duarte, who has been on sick leave since November 2021,” reads the ANC statement.

“It also expressed solidarity with her family and loved ones as they support her during this difficult time. The national officials have requested the treasurer-general, comrade Paul Mashatile, to assist her in the execution of duties of the secretary-general’s office.

“Accordingly, the NWC urged all media, and all ANC structures and leaders, to act with compassion and consideration and to refrain from any actions that might impede her recovery.”

The party emphasised that Duarte had not voiced her opinion “on matters currently in the public domain.”

TimesLIVE