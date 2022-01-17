Matrics can get results online — but glitches leave many frustrated

However, many pupils — and their parents who tried to assist — were unable to register. A common complaint, according to Twitter replies and from a parent who spoke to TimesLIVE, was that they received a notification of a failure and “incorrect security code”.

“The class of 2021 has endured so much over the past two years stemming from the disruptions in grade 11 and 12 because of the pandemic. Then they have had to endure the longer than usual wait to get their results — more than two weeks later than results are usually announced. And just this week they learnt at the last minute that the results won't be released as usual in the newspapers.

“Now they are told they can access their results without going to school if they register online only to be met with a technical glitch. These poor kids have been through the most and the department is really not helping them,” one parent said.

A matric pupil was also frustrated with the situation.

“I won't lie, I got very worried, and thought the worst. It's bad enough waiting for them, no matter how you think you did in the papers. But this is enough to make anyone anxious,” he said.