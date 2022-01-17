Guns, drugs recovered at Schauderville house

Gqeberha police recovered three firearms and a large amount of ammunition and drugs during an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday night.

An investigation by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) led them to a house in Schauderville where the illicit goods and drugs, including Mandrax and cocaine, were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the operation was conducted at about 10.40pm.

“On Sunday evening police tactically approached the house in Wild Street, and on seeing the police, the owner of the house ran away.

“While searching the premises, AGU members confiscated a large quantity of drugs and three firearms found in a Wendy house on the premises,” Naidu said.

Besides the three handguns and 304 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, police also found packets of cocaine, 509 Mandrax tablets, Mandrax powder, tik, 99 Zanex prescription tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The estimated total value of the drugs is R47,150.

No arrests have been made.

“Ownership of the firearms is yet to be determined and the firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE