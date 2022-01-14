News

LISTEN | Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

14 January 2022
India captain Virat Kohli and several of his teammates are furious that a controversial review decision went Dean Elgar's way
NOT HAPPY: India captain Virat Kohli and several of his teammates are furious that a controversial review decision went Dean Elgar's way
Image: FINAL ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Virat Kohli and some of his Indian teammates threw their toys out the cot when a television review decision against Dean Elgar failed on Thursday.

Former Proteas spinner Shafiek Abrahams has a proper go at the tourists for throwing accusations against broadcaster SuperSport into the on-field stump mic.

In an exclusive interview in this edition of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Abrahams said Kohli and teammates should face sanctions from the ICC for their actions.

