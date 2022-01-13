Taking back St George’s

Vagrants’ shelters removed and drugs and weapons seized as officials raid historic park

Politics Reporter



Drugs, makeshift knives and a lookalike firearm — these were just some of the items unearthed after vagrants and their rudimentary shelters were removed from St George’s Park on Wednesday in an effort to restore the once-popular recreational site to its former glory.



Dozens of officials from the metro police, the municipality and the FF+ converged on the park for a cleanup operation early in the morning. ..