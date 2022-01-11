Makhanda pupils ace international exams

By Herald Reporter -

While most matrics are simply aiming for a pass, a dozen pupils from Frontier Country will now be able to access some of the world’s top universities after stellar achievements in the Cambridge International A Level examinations.



In 2019, St Andrew’s College and the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda introduced the Cambridge International A Levels Stream to afford pupils an alternative to the mainstream National Senior Certificate, written through the IEB...