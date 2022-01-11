News

Makhanda pupils ace international exams

By Herald Reporter - 11 January 2022

While most matrics are simply aiming for a pass, a dozen pupils from Frontier Country will now be able to access some of the world’s top universities after stellar achievements in the Cambridge International A Level examinations.

In 2019, St Andrew’s College and the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda introduced the Cambridge International A Levels Stream to afford pupils an alternative to the mainstream National Senior Certificate, written through the IEB...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read