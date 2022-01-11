News

LISTEN | Suspected arsonist threatens hunger strike

By TIMESLIVE - 11 January 2022
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe was clean-shaven and wearing a suit in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, in contrast to his dishevelled appearance last week.
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe was clean-shaven and wearing a suit in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, in contrast to his dishevelled appearance last week.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting fire to parliament last week, was accompanied by new, high-level legal representation in the form of advocate Dali Mpofu, former national chairperson of the EFF.

Mpofu told the court Mafe has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

After this revelation, the state requested that Mafe be committed to a mental institution for 30 days’ observation to decide whether he is fit to stand trial.

Mpofu said Mafe would refuse government-provided meals as a form of protest if he was not granted bail. 

Here is what Mpofu had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read