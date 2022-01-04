Zuma-Sambudla questions if parliament fire is a tactic to delay Ramaphosa motion of no confidence

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has caused a stir online with her comments on the fire at parliament on Sunday morning.

Taking to social media, Zuma-Sambudla said “there is no such thing as a coincidence” and questioned whether the blaze had anything to do with African Transformation Movement (ATM) resubmitting a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula last month.

The party argued that under Ramaphosa’s watch, irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities had increased by more than R10bn in a year and many institutions were failing.

It followed a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling setting aside previous speaker Thandi Modise’s decision that a secret ballot on the matter would not be held.

Zuma-Sambudla also backed the EFF’'s calls to relocate parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane.

“This is a sign to move parliament to Pretoria. Why must our parliament be in a province where the settlers arrived and started our problems? Those statues must also fall,” she said.