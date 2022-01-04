Woman loses everything in Wendy house fire

A Gqeberha woman lost all her belongings on Monday when the Wendy house in which she was living burnt down.

The fire, in Byron Road, Kensington, started at about 11am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a case had not yet been reported to the police.

Keecha Smith, 25, who lives in the main house on the premises, said her six-year-old son had rushed inside at about 10.55am to inform her and her husband that a tyre was burning next to the Wendy house.

It is believed a relative had been burning the tyre nearby and the flames spread to the small outbuilding.

“My brother-in-law jumped up to take a bathtub of water to throw on the tyre for the fire to die, but when he got there the fire had already spread to the Wendy house.

“We were scared when we saw the fire, because my sister-in-law lives in the Wendy house,” Smith said.

“Luckily, my sister-in-law was away, but all her stuff has now been burnt.”

The police, the fire department and community members had helped douse the flames, she said.

Smith said the Wendy house had carried many fond memories for the family and that she was saddened it had burnt down.

She had built it with her husband.

“The police indicated that after they received a report from the fire station, they would return to us and we will then have to open a case,” Smith said.

HeraldLIVE