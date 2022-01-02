News

UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10

By Reuters - 02 January 2022
The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10.
Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

