WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address SA on the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver a message in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died aged 90 on Sunday morning.

Tutu died “peacefully” at a Cape Town frail care centre, his family said.

In a message announcing Tutu's death Ramaphosa described the Nobel Peace Prize laureate as "a patriot without equal, a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead".

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world," said Ramaphosa.

Sunday night's address was expected to take place at around 9.30pm.

TimesLIVE