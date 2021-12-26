WATCH LIVE | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing
The Desmond Tutu Foundation is briefing the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.
Tutu, 90, died “peacefully” at a Cape Town frail care centre on Sunday morning.
