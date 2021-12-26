News

WATCH LIVE | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing

By Herald Reporter - 26 December 2021

The Desmond Tutu Foundation is briefing the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop. 

Tutu, 90, died “peacefully” at a Cape Town frail care centre on Sunday morning.

