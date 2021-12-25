Two bust for extorting money from man they accused of infecting sex worker with HIV

The Hawks have come to the rescue of a Limpopo businessman whom two men allegedly extorted money from after he “reportedly used the services of a prostitute”.

The suspects allegedly accused the businessman of infecting a sex worker with HIV. The Hawks swooped on two men “suspected of running an extortion racket linked to prostitution” on Wednesday.

Kabelo Ramashile, 30, and Moloko William Kgobe, 53, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team arrested Ramashile and Kgobe during a sting operation near the Savannah Mall in Polokwane for allegedly extorting money from a victim who reportedly used the services of a prostitute during November 2021.

“Preceding the Hawks' intervention, the victim, who is a prominent businessman, reportedly made several payments amounting to thousands of rand to the suspects. This was after he was allegedly blackmailed and accused of infecting a prostitute, who they claimed to be a relative of theirs, with HIV,” said Ramovha.