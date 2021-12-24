J&J booster vaccinations available from Christmas Eve, Pfizer before New Year

From Friday, the national vaccination programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months earlier (October 24 or before and from then on with at least two months’ interval).

The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary dose, said the department.

From December 28, Pfizer booster vaccinations will be provided to anyone who received their second dose at least six months earlier.

Booster doses are the same vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a primary vaccination series and are administered to allow the body to boost its immunity against the coronavirus.

TimesLIVE