J&J booster vaccinations available from Christmas Eve, Pfizer before New Year
The health department is from Friday administering booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
This after the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) recently approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster for the primary Pfizer two-dose series. The approval is for vaccination of people six months after the administration of the second dose (or in the case of immunocompromised people who receive an additional primary dose, after their third dose).
Sahpra has also approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine for boosters of the single dose primary J&J schedule at least two months after primary vaccination.
From Friday, the national vaccination programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months earlier (October 24 or before and from then on with at least two months’ interval).
The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary dose, said the department.
From December 28, Pfizer booster vaccinations will be provided to anyone who received their second dose at least six months earlier.
Booster doses are the same vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a primary vaccination series and are administered to allow the body to boost its immunity against the coronavirus.
