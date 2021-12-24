Cop and robber in hospital after shoot-out during foiled jewellery heist
A 36-year-old alleged armed robber is recovering in hospital under police guard after a shoot-out with police during a foiled jewellery shop robbery in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man allegedly entered the shop in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon and threatened employees with a firearm.
The man ordered the employees to place jewellery in a plastic bag.
“Police officers conducting crime-prevention duties received a complaint of a robbery in progress and proceeded to the business premises with other law-enforcement agencies.”
“The suspect spotted the police and opened fire, wounding a 55-year-old police sergeant in the abdomen," said Mbele.
“The suspect placed his firearm on the table and surrendered to police after he sustained two gunshot wounds to the upper right side of his chest and left arm. The police officer and the suspect were taken to hospital.”
Mbele said once discharged, the suspect will appear in Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and robbery.
TimesLIVE
