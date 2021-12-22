Residents urged to save water as visitors flock to Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are being encouraged to use water sparingly as the city expects an influx of visitors over the holiday period.

Mayor Eugene Johnson said the influx of visitors would add pressure to an already dire water crisis between now and shortly after New Year.

“Our tourism office forecast an 80% occupation rate of hotels, bed and breakfasts and other accommodation facilities over this period.

“This excludes walk-ins and last-minute bookings, which means the demand for our already strained water resources will undoubtedly increase.

“We have already engaged with the hospitality industry to advise all their guests of our water restrictions and that they monitor water usage,” Johnson said.

She said all residents faced a difficult task ahead.

“We will have to reduce water consumption even more, while at the same time fight a persistent pandemic by continuously washing hands and sanitising.

“It is a public health issue of great concern and we remain hopeful that we will still receive much-needed rain to break the drought and aid our response against Covid-19,” Johnson said.

She said the city was hoping the water supply and the unpredicted rains would keep the water flowing until mid-2022.

“We are positive that we will reach a point towards the middle of next year when our water augmentation initiatives will produce enough water to reach an acceptable level of water security,” Johnson said.

Water boss and acting executive director Barry Martin, who gave a presentation of the latest dam levels, said: “Two or three weeks ago we had a one-on-one engagement with our economic development colleagues, with the tourism sector.

“We have been engaging quite extensively and shared water-saving information.

“During the holiday period a certain number of our business sectors close down, so the water consumption reduces on that side and we foresee that drop will be taken up by our tourism colleagues.”

As of December 20, dam levels were as follows: Kouga 15.75%, Churchill 24.88%, Impofu 15.75%, Groendal 23.08%, with the combined total average at 17.94%.

HeraldLIVE