MEC welcomes decline in Eastern Cape road deaths

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

While the province has seen a 30% decline in the number of road fatalities compared with the same time a year ago is positive news, Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has urged road users to remain vigilant for the rest of the season.



On Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalule released the latest numbers for road fatalities during a press briefing in Soshanguve...