POLL | Will Cassper deliver a knock out in tonight’s fight?
Tonight is the night rapper Cassper Nyovest and podcaster Slik Talk slug it out in the ring, and fans have weighed in on who will win.
Cassper has been looking for a competitor since his fierce rival AKA pulled out of the fight and Prince Kaybee turned down the chance to replace him.
He finally found an opponent in Slik Talk, and the fight will be broadcast tonight on YouTube.
“So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the b**s to back up his words, unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away.
“I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout,” Cassper said of the bout.
Cass offered Slik R100k to fight him and another R100k if he knocks him out.
Many have already ruled out any chance of Slik winning, and he has admitted he is doing it for the money.
“Hahaha, I've never seen someone so happy to get knocked out! OK then, let's go! Imma take shots of Billiato while we wait for the doctors to wake you up,” Cass told Slik.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.