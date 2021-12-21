News

Lillian Diedericks, 96, has died

By Zamandulo Malonde - 21 December 2021
ANC veteran Lillian Diedericks, 96, died at her home in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon
Image: Werner Hills

ANC struggle stalwart Lillian Diedericks has died.

Diedericks's daughter Eugene Plaatjies confirmed that the 96-year-old veteran died at her Gqeberha home at 2.35pm on Tuesday.

She was surrounded by family and close friends.

Plaatjies said her mother died while she prayed for her.

"She was just constantly complaining of tiredness.

"I could tell that she was going to leave us and while we prayed for her, she passed on.

"We are going to miss her sorely but we release her," Plaatjies said.

Diedericks celebrated her 96th birthday on Friday.

