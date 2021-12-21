Covid-19 isolation should be cut to seven days: advisory committee

The committee recommended that isolation rules should apply equally to vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and to high-risk and low-risk individuals.

“For any symptomatic patient, return to work from day eight onwards must, as always, take into consideration the patient’s clinical status. Only those patients who are well enough to work should do so.”

In early 2020, SA implemented a 14-day isolation period for all confirmed Covid-19 cases. They were counted from the date of symptom onset in mild cases, from the date on which clinical stability was achieved in severe cases, and from date of a positive test in asymptomatic cases. The period was reduced to 10 days in mid-2020.

“Since then, the local Covid-19 situation has changed in various ways,” the MAC said. “The proportion of people with some immunity to Covid-19 (from infection and/or vaccination) has risen substantially (exceeding 60-80% in several serosurveys).

“We have learned more about the manner in which Covid-19 is spread (including the high proportion of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread), and also now have to contend with variants of concern whose epidemiology differs from that of the ancestral strains of SARS-CoV-2.

“Crucially, it appears that efforts to eliminate and/or contain the virus are not likely to be successful. Therefore, it is critical that the utility of containment efforts like isolation is re-evaluated.”

The MAC said its new recommendations were based on the suggestions of a technical working group consisting of experts from the MAC, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Institute of Occupational Health and the fields of public health and infectious diseases.