WATCH LIVE | Disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni

20 December 2021

The disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni continues in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The chair of the hearing, advocate Nazeer Cassim, has ruled that it will be open to the media.

This followed requests by lawyers for the South African National Editors' Forum and the Campaign for Free Expression, asking for the process to be transparent.

