Rapper Cassper Nyovest is over broke rumours
‘This shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I’m doing is’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest sometimes has to fan off the heat from reports he is broke.
Cassper shut down the internet last week when he posted a video of him riding off with a McLaren worth more than R3m ahead of his birthday bash.
Nota Baloyi suggested Cassper did not buy the pricey whip, labelling him “an unpaid car influencer” and claiming it was an ambassadorship.
The rumour spread on social media, and Cassper stepped in to laugh off the claims.
"Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading sh**t I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy."
In one of his tweets the rapper asked a follower if they would call him a Rolex ambassador because he was always wearing the watch and gifting it to his loved ones.
