News

Nelson Mandela Bay swimmers left high and dry

Drought forces closure of municipal pools which are now in a sorry state

Premium
Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
20 December 2021

 

It is a dry holiday season for some residents of drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay, as none of the metro’s municipal swimming pools will be open to the public....

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?
Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation

Most Read