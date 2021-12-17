Wrangle over credentials threatens ANC conference

Key meeting could be invalid if required number of branches in good standing not reached

By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC members were locked behind closed doors for hours on Thursday night as they argued over the validity of some branches to participate in the regional elective conference.



Some argued that of the 44 of the 60 branches regarded as being in good standing, delegates from at least four should not be allowed to participate...