Wrangle over credentials threatens ANC conference
Key meeting could be invalid if required number of branches in good standing not reached
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC members were locked behind closed doors for hours on Thursday night as they argued over the validity of some branches to participate in the regional elective conference.
Some argued that of the 44 of the 60 branches regarded as being in good standing, delegates from at least four should not be allowed to participate...
