‘He’s going to read his new book in jail’ — social media reacts to Zuma medical parole decision

Social media users have reacted to a high court decision to set aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

The former president was jailed in July after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months’ imprisonment for contempt of court, after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

He was released on medical parole by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser two months into his jail term. Fraser later admitted he did so against the recommendation of the medical parole advisory board.

The high court in Pretoria declared the parole “unlawful” and ordered the former president to return to jail. The application had been brought to the court by the DA, who were joined by AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

“The decision of the first respondent (Arthur Fraser) to place the third respondent on medical parole, taken on September 5 2021, is reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside,” reads the judgment.

“It is hereby directed the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence”

The court also ruled that the three months Zuma has been on medical parole will not count towards his sentence.

“It is declared the time the third respondent was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of the third respondent’s sentence of 15 months imposed by the Constitutional Court.”

The correctional services department said on Wednesday it is “studying the judgment”.

Social media was quickly flooded with reactions to the ruling.