LISTEN | Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?

15 December 2021
The bad behaviour of Eastern Cape police officials has cost the department more than R48m in the last financial year and claims worth more than R7.9bn are still pending against the SA Police Service (SAPS)
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

One needs to make an example of the rotten apples.

So says DA Eastern Cape safety and security spokesperson Bobby Stevenson about rogue SA Police Service (SAPS) officers, among them officers accused of kidnapping, extortion and assault.

This in light of reports that claims worth more than R7.9bn were still pending against SAPS.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Stevenson and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose about how cops behaving badly are costing SAPS millions

