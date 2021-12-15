LISTEN | Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?

One needs to make an example of the rotten apples.

So says DA Eastern Cape safety and security spokesperson Bobby Stevenson about rogue SA Police Service (SAPS) officers, among them officers accused of kidnapping, extortion and assault.

This in light of reports that claims worth more than R7.9bn were still pending against SAPS.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Stevenson and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose about how cops behaving badly are costing SAPS millions