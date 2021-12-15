Bayworld dolphin pool to become a park
Big changes planned for oceanarium revealed in document prepared by consultants
Bayworld’s historic dolphin pool, for years the controversial centre piece of the oceanarium’s animal presentations, will soon be transformed into a park.
The pool, which once hosted dolphin shows before they were phased out under pressure from conservation and animal right’s groups, has become structurally unsound. ..
