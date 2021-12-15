News

Bayworld dolphin pool to become a park

Big changes planned for oceanarium revealed in document prepared by consultants

Premium
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
15 December 2021

Bayworld’s historic dolphin pool, for years the controversial centre piece of the oceanarium’s animal presentations, will soon be transformed into a park.

The pool, which once hosted dolphin shows before they were phased out under pressure from conservation and animal right’s groups, has become structurally unsound. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read