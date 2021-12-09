WATCH | 'Hunted for muti': Brother of slain taxi driver speaks out

It took Delani Mlangeni four days to find his missing brother. It was strange that he had disappeared and that his family didn't know where he was.

Eventually the body of Vusi Mlangeni was found, dumped far away from the gruesome site where he was hunted down, beaten and his heart and tongue removed.

A crucial witness, members of the Baracity Taxi Owners Association and Delani Mlangeni were at the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto for the horrific murder trial of Mvelase Innocent Mlangeni, 50.

It's alleged that this was a muti murder of the taxi driver — all for a get-rich-quick potion.

Vusi was described as a kind, humble, quiet and innocent family man who left behind a wife and three children.

Delani spoke out about his brother's murder. He said his brother was kidnapped, beaten and his heart and tongue removed for muti.

“They cut at the back and stole a heart, then they cut through here,” — he pointed below his jaw — “and stole the tongue.”

“So those things, we know are for the church, so the church will have many people giving offerings.”

Mlangeni added: “It was devastating to hear of an innocent family man who was working for his children, just to be kidnapped and brutally murdered for the sake of making muti for the churches of these pastors who come from Nigeria.”

The matter was postponed to February 25 2021 for further investigation.