Prasa's long-distance passenger trains back on track in time for Christmas

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA's (Prasa) long-distance passenger trains are due to begin operating from December 15 after almost a year's absence.

Times and dates of the revived Shosholoza Meyl services were announced on Wednesday, with trains departing in each direction from Johannesburg and East London on December 15.

Long-distance passenger train services were suspended in January because of Covid-19 and widespread vandalism along numerous routes where overhead electric power cables were stolen and stations destroyed.

The first six months will see Prasa focus on employee and customer safety, bringing back customers, generating revenue and sustainability, the rail agency said.