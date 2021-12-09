Councillor’s barefoot pursuit results in robbery suspect’s arrest

Never underestimate a woman in heels — that was the lesson a would-be-thief learnt this week when she was chased down by a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor for having snatched a pedestrian’s handbag.



Minutes after concluding a crime awareness meeting in Central, ward councillor Terri Stander kicked off her high heels and ran through the streets of Gqeberha to nab the robbery suspect...