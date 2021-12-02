Bethelsdorp minister elected secretary of church synod

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

When Rev Bertram Swartz, from Bethelsdorp, entered the ordained ministry as a high school pupil, he never imagined he would be elected to one of the most senior positions in the SA Synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA).



Swartz last week became the third secretary of the SA Synod since its inception in 2002 at Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega...