Protests erupt while Nelson Mandela Bay mayor addresses media

While Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson hosted a media briefing on Tuesday, a group of disgruntled small business owners and ward committee members protested outside City Hall.

The two groups protested at different entrances to the building, one in the front and the other at the back.

The business owners demanded answers on the progress of payment to Sicelo Kubashe Black Consulting Group (SKBC), an implementing agent hired to facilitate and allocate projects to SMMEs in the metro’s 60 wards.

The fed-up SMMEs said they were informed the payments would be fast-tracked once outstanding documentation was provided by SKBC.