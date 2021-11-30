Two suspected gangsters arrested after Schauderville shootout

Two suspected gang members were apprehended and two firearms recovered after a gunfight between rival groups broke out in the streets of Schauderville on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 10.50am, three suspected gang members in a blue Citi Golf drove into Gelvan Road and started firing at four people seated in a white Suzuki vehicle.

Three of the four occupants in the Suzuki got out of the vehicle as the driver gave chase after the Golf, Naidu said.

“Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision Roos Street.

“There was an exchange of fire and all occupants alighted and ran in different directions.”

Fortunately, the incident had taken place near the offices of the anti-gang unit at the 10111 Centre in the area, Naidu said.

“The members immediately reacted and as they exited the premises, two suspects ran towards them.

“Shots were [allegedly] fired at the police, who retaliated.

“Two suspects, aged 24 and 33, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and lower abdomen respectively.”

The two were apprehended but the rest managed to evade arrest.

A 9mm firearm was found in a yard nearby while a .38 revolver was allegedly found in the Golf.

The suspects are being detained on charges of attempted murder for the Gelvan Road incident, attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

