Police search for Makhanda clothing store robbers
Police are still searching for three men who robbed a clothing store in Makhanda on Sunday.
According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, at about 9.20am the suspects hit a clothing store in High Street and threatened three employees with a firearm, demanding money.
After the confrontation, they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and perfumes.
It is believed a Nissan bakkie was used as the getaway vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to go to their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
