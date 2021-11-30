News

Police search for Makhanda clothing store robbers

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 November 2021
Police are searching for three suspects who were allegedly behind a business robbery in Makhanda on Sunday
Police are still searching for three men who robbed a clothing store in Makhanda on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, at about 9.20am the suspects hit a clothing store in High Street and threatened three employees with a firearm, demanding money.

After the confrontation, they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and perfumes.

It is believed a Nissan bakkie was used as the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to go to their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

