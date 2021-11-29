Two symphonies and a tango on Sunday

Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra is ending year on high note

By Gillian McAinsh -

The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra wants to end the year on a high note with Two Symphonies and a Tango, to be performed at the Tramways Building on Sunday December 5.



The 3pm concert will feature young Cape Town conductor Chad Hendricks, winner of the 2016 National Len van Zyl conducting competition...