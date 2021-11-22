Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels rise slightly

Recent rainfall made a minor difference to Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels which increased to 12.27%.

According to the latest available readings on Monday, the combined level of the Bay’s four western storage dams had increased by almost half a percentage when compared to two weeks ago.

The metro’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, was at 7.88% (9,920 Megalitres), while the Churchill was at 10.77% (3,795ML), the Impofu at 16.37% (17,313ML) and Groendal at 18.4% (2,141ML).

The combined capacity equates to 34,540ML.

The end of April has been earmarked for the municipality’s remaining distribution and augmentation projects to be completed.

The Bay’s drought war room corps has also warned that if consumption is not cut to about 230ML, the repercussions will be severe.

Current consumption levels are recorded at about 280ML a day.

